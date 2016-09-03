Sergio FiorentinoBorn 22 December 1927. Died 22 August 1998
Sergio Fiorentino
1927-12-22
Sergio Fiorentino Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergio Fiorentino (22 December 1927 – 22 August 1998) was a 20th-century Italian classical pianist whose sporadic performing career spanned five decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sergio Fiorentino Tracks
Polonaise In G Minor in G minor
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise In G Minor in G minor
Polonaise In G Minor in G minor
Etudes-Tableaux Op 39
Sergei Rachmaninov
Etudes-Tableaux Op 39
Etudes-Tableaux Op 39
Trois études de concert, S144; No.2, La Leggierezza
Franz Liszt
Trois études de concert, S144; No.2, La Leggierezza
Trois études de concert, S144; No.2, La Leggierezza
Chapelle de Guillaume Tell; Au lac de Wallenstadt; Pastorale (Annees de Pelerinage, 1er livre - Suisse)
Franz Liszt
Chapelle de Guillaume Tell; Au lac de Wallenstadt; Pastorale (Annees de Pelerinage, 1er livre - Suisse)
