Sandra Nurmsalu (born 6 December 1988) is an Estonian singer, violinist and lead singer of the band Urban Symphony. Urban Symphony represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 on 16 May. Nurmsalu sang the lead for the Eurovision entry song "Rändajad". The song qualified from the second semi-final from 3rd place and finished 6th in the grand final.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
