The Lucerne Symphony Orchestra (Luzerner Sinfonieorchester) is a Swiss orchestra based in Lucerne. Its primary concert venue is the Lucerne Culture and Congress Centre (KKL Luzern).

The precursor ensemble to the Lucerne Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1806, and had the name Allgemeinen Musikgesellschaft Luzern ('General Music Society of Lucerne'). The orchestra has commissioned new compositions from such composers as David Philip Hefti (Klangbogen) and Wolfgang Rihm (Nähe Fern).

Since 2011, the orchestra's chief conductor is James Gaffigan. In June 2015, his contract was extended through the 2021–22 season. Gaffigan has recorded commercially with the orchestra for Harmonia Mundi.