Daniel RomanoBorn 1985
Daniel Romano Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Tavis Romano (born 1985) is a Canadian Juno-nominated musician, poet and visual artist based out of Welland, Ontario, where he was born and raised. He is primarily known as a solo artist, but he is also known for his membership in Attack in Black and also for his collaborations with Julie Doiron and Frederick Squire He has also produced and performed with City and Colour.
Romano is also a partner in his own independent record label, You've Changed Records, along with Steve Lambke, of the Constantines.
Some of his notable visual work includes designs for M. Ward, Ben Kweller, Ladyhawk and City and Colour. A skilled leather craftsman, he has designed and tooled guitar straps for many of his contemporaries (Kathleen Edwards, Bahamas, Travis Good of the Sadies).
Romano's 2011 album Sleep Beneath the Willow was a longlisted nominee for the 2011 Polaris Music Prize, and his 2013 album Come Cry With Me was longlisted for the 2013 Polaris Music Prize.
If I've Only One Time Askin' was nominated for a 2016 Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year.
The Pride Of Queens
I Tried To Hold The World (In My Mouth)
Roya
Jennifer Castle
Hunger Is A Dream You Die In
I'm Gonna Teach You
Toulouse
Valerie Leon
If I've Only One Time Askin'
Im Going To Teach You
Strange Faces
Old Fires Die
Where No One Else Will Find It
