John McCusker (born 15 May 1973) is a Scottish folk musician, record producer and composer. An accomplished fiddle player, he had a long association as a member of the Battlefield Band beginning in the 1990s and was later a band member and producer for folk singer Kate Rusby. He has served as producer and arranger for artists in a range of genres and also has several solo albums to his credit.
Over The Hills And Far Away
Heidi Talbot
Sprig Of Thyme
Heidi Talbot
A Mile Down The Road / Johnny's Jig / Goodnight Ginger
John McCusker
Beautiful Day (feat. Donald Shaw, John McCusker & Greg Lawson)
Barbara Dickson
Into the Blue
Kris Drever
The Poorest Company
Kris Drever
Leaving All We Know
John McCusker
Wee Michaels March, Poodle Girl, Boys Of The Puddle
John McCusker
Carrickmacross / Yella Hoose / Trip to the Phone
John McCusker
Wiseman's
John McCusker
The Milk Carton Kids
John McCusker
Love's Old Sweet Song
Heidi Talbot
Folk on Foot Theme Tune
John McCusker
The Big Man Set
John McCusker
Bothy Jigs
John McCusker
Song for Rose / Josefine's Waltz
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
All Over Again
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
Dear Someone
Heidi Talbot and John McCusker, Heidi Talbot & John McCusker
The Wishing Tree / The Retirement Reel / Dearne Valley Reel
John Doyle
Love Is The Bridge Between Two Hearts
John McCusker
William Hall
Heidi Talbot
Five For Buckfast
Michael McGoldrick
Drink To Me Only With Thine Eyes
Heidi Talbot
Dear Someone
Heidi Talbot
Madame I'm A Darling
John Doyle
Shake A Leg / Floating Candles / Sven's Reel
John McCusker
Upcoming Events
4
Mar
2019
John McCusker, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle
Perth Theatre, Dundee, UK
5
Apr
2019
John McCusker, Heidi Talbot
Reeth Memorial Hall, Darlington, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qgwh/acts/ajjj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-04-05T05:13:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04z5mmh.jpg
5
Apr
2017
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2017
Royal Albert Hall
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egqwrz
Royal Albert Hall
2016-04-27T05:13:28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03sf99x.jpg
27
Apr
2016
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrnc8
Glasgow
2013-09-07T05:13:28
7
Sep
2013
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Glasgow
