Delilah Moore
Delilah Moore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c354302-1204-4974-a109-fcaf80c5de59
Delilah Moore Tracks
Sort by
"It Takes Love"
Delilah Moore
"It Takes Love"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"It Takes Love"
Last played on
I Can Feel Your Love (Slippin' Away)
Delilah Moore
I Can Feel Your Love (Slippin' Away)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Feel Your Love (Slippin' Away)
Last played on
Delilah Moore Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist