Mama’s BoysFormed 1980. Disbanded 1994
Mama’s Boys
1980
Mama’s Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
Mama's Boys were a 1980s hard rock/heavy metal group from County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland featuring the three McManus brothers Pat, a.k.a. "The Professor", (guitar.occasionally fiddle), John (bass;vocal), Tommy (drums). Later in their career they became a four-piece adding Rick Chase on vocals in 1985 who was later replaced by Keith Murrell in 1987 due to Rick's ill-health. Keith was later replaced with Connor McKeon in 1989 who was in turn replaced with Mike Wilson in 1990.
Mama’s Boys Tracks
Belfast City Blues (Radio 1 Session, 19 Feb 1982)
Straight Forward (Radio 1 Session, 19 Feb 1982)
Runaway Dreams (Radio 1 Session, 19 Feb 1982)
Heat Of The Night (Radio 1 Session, 19 Feb 1982)
Power & Passion
