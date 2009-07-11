Steven Robert Dahl (born November 20, 1954 in Pasadena, California) is an American radio personality and humorist. He is the owner and operator of the Steve Dahl Network, a subscription-based podcasting network.

Originally, Dahl broadcast with Detroit stations WABX and WWWW and later with Chicago stations WCKG, WDAI, WLUP, WMVP and WLS. He also served as a columnist for the Chicago Tribune in their Live section as the resident "vice advisor" until November 2010. Additionally, Dahl has served on the Board of Trustees at Columbia College Chicago.

Dahl's radio show takes an "every guy" approach to life in Chicago and Dahl often tells bucolic stories about his life and family on the air. Dahl is also well known in Chicago for his song parodies and his impressions. He is considered a pioneer in talk radio and has been influential for many other radio personalities. He gained a measure of national attention after the Disco Demolition Night promotion at Comiskey Park, and he is also known in Chicago for his longstanding former role as one half of the "Steve and Garry" team (with Garry Meier).