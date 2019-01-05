LeeFest: The Bay Rays

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04382pk.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04382pk.jpg

2016-08-01T15:24:00.000Z

Abbie McCarthy talks to The Bay Rays post performance at Leefest 2016. They chat about festival fashion and the band's forthcoming new music.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0438812