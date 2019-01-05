The Bay Rays
The Bay Rays Performances & Interviews
LeeFest: The Bay Rays
2016-08-01
Abbie McCarthy talks to The Bay Rays post performance at Leefest 2016. They chat about festival fashion and the band's forthcoming new music.
LeeFest: The Bay Rays
The Bay Rays - Integration (Glastonbury 2016)
2016-06-26
Performing live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sunday
The Bay Rays - Integration (Glastonbury 2016)
The Bay Rays Tracks
Begin Again
The Bay Rays
Begin Again
Begin Again
Last played on
The Chamber
The Bay Rays
The Chamber
The Chamber
Last played on
Can't Let Go
The Bay Rays
Can't Let Go
Can't Let Go
Last played on
Satisfaction (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 9th Birthday Party)
The Bay Rays
Satisfaction (Live at BBC Introducing in Kent's 9th Birthday Party)
Satisfaction
The Bay Rays
Satisfaction
Satisfaction
Last played on
Yesterday (Radio 1 Session, 27 March 2017)
The Bay Rays
Yesterday (Radio 1 Session, 27 March 2017)
Integration (Glastonbury 2016)
The Bay Rays
Integration (Glastonbury 2016)
Satisfaction (Glastonbury 2016)
The Bay Rays
Satisfaction (Glastonbury 2016)
Satisfaction (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
New Home
The Bay Rays
New Home
New Home
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Bay Rays
Upcoming Events
7
Mar
2019
The Bay Rays, Melancholy Ray
The Lending Room, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/agpbc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T05:32:50
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
19:55
Worthy Farm, Pilton
