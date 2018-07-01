Peter Brown70s/80s Miami disco artist/songwriter, "Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me". Born 11 July 1953
Peter Brown
1953-07-11
Peter Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Brown (born July 11, 1953, in Blue Island, Illinois) is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. Brown was a popular performer in the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits that included "Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me" and "Dance With Me". He wrote, with Robert Rans, Madonna's hit "Material Girl".
Peter Brown Tracks
Dance With Me
Dance With Me
Do You Want To Get Funky
Do You Want To Get Funky
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me (12")
Dance With Me
Dance With Me
Love Story (North Base Remix) (feat. Dominic Lawson & Yvonne Shelton)
Love Story (North Base Remix) (feat. Dominic Lawson & Yvonne Shelton)
Love Story (North Base Remix) (feat. Dominic Lawson & Yvonne Shelton)
Mary Morrison
Mary Morrison
Mary Morrison
I Can't Quite Understand
I Can't Quite Understand
I Can't Quite Understand
Do You Want To Get Funky With Me
Do You Want To Get Funky With Me
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Do Ya Wanna Get Funky With Me
Dance With Me (Vanilla Ace Remix)
Dance With Me (Vanilla Ace Remix)
Dance With Me (Vanilla Ace Remix)
