Bronze Radio Return is an American indie/roots rock quintet from Hartford, Connecticut. The band was formed by singer/songwriter/guitarist Chris Henderson after he attended the Hartt School of Music. Fellow Hartt School Alumni Rob Griffith (drums), Bob Tanen (bass) and Matt Warner (organ/keyboards/samples) help complete the line-up with Patrick (Packy) Fetkowitz (Lead Guitar). The name Bronze Radio Return was inspired by an old radio Henderson grew up listening to in his father's art studio in Maine. Each of the band members are greatly influenced by the music they grew up listening to. "As a result, [the band] decided [they] wanted to pay a certain homage to their influences with the music that [they] would make together...the return of the bronze radio."

Producer Doug Derryberry (Bruce Hornsby, Ben Folds Five) discovered Bronze Radio Return at an NYC show and produced their first self-titled EP in 2008. In 2009 the Northeastern band’s collaboration with Midwestern producer/multi-instrumentalist Chad Copelin brought them to a Southern studio in Nashville and resulted in the creation of a ten-song album Old-Time Speaker. Songs from Old Time Speaker were licensed by Hollister Co. (Digital Love – Labor Day Playlist 2009) and the new CW Series 90210 (Lo-Fi on Season 3:305 Catch Me if You Cannon). The album also charted in the College Music Journal (CMJ) Top 200 where it peaked at No. 102 charted in the top 10 and even reached No. 1 for weeks on several stations. In the Oklahoma City Audition episode of American Idol 2013, "Worth Wondering" (from Old Time Speaker) was used during the pre-audition back-story for contestant Nate Tao.