Hedgehoppers Anonymous
1963
Hedgehoppers Anonymous Biography
Hedgehoppers Anonymous were a 1960s beat group from the United Kingdom. They formed in November 1963 as The Trendsetters, and became The Hedgehoppers the following year. Jonathan King took over their record production in 1965, and added Anonymous to their name.
Their major success was the King produced and written "It's Good News Week", issued on Decca. This song has also been used as the theme music for Good News Week, a satirical news-based comedy quiz show on Australian television which ran from 1996 to 2000 and was revived in 2008. The group released four other tracks before breaking up. Lack of further chart activity leaves them labelled as one-hit wonders.
It's Good News Week
It's Good News Week
It's Good News Week
Afraid Of Love
Afraid Of Love
Afraid Of Love
Dont Push Me
Dont Push Me
Dont Push Me
