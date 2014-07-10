Robert TannahillBorn 3 June 1774. Died 17 May 1810
Robert Tannahill
1774-06-03
Robert Tannahill Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Tannahill (June 3, 1774 – May 17, 1810) was a Scottish poet of labouring class origin. Known as the 'Weaver Poet', he wrote poetry in English and lyrics in Scots in the wake of Robert Burns.
