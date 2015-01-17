Cheryl Baker (born Rita Maria Crudgington; 8 March 1954) is a British television presenter and singer. She was a member of 1980s pop group Bucks Fizz, who won the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest. The group had 20 singles reach the UK top 60 between 1981 and 1988, including three number one hits with "Making Your Mind Up" (1981), "The Land of Make Believe" (1981) and "My Camera Never Lies" (1982). Baker left the group in 1993. She had previously represented the UK at the 1978 Eurovision Song Contest as a member of the band Co-Co. In 2004, she began performing alongside Shelley Preston and fellow original Bucks Fizz member Mike Nolan as The Original Bucks Fizz. Preston was replaced by original Bucks Fizz member Jay Aston in 2009. Due to a legal dispute in 2011, the group renamed themselves Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston, formerly of Bucks Fizz. With the addition of Robert (Bobby) McVay they are now "The Fizz" and are working on new material.