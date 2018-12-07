Hugh SungBorn 25 September 1968
Hugh Sung
1968-09-25
Hugh Sung Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Sung (born September 25, 1968) is a Korean-American classical pianist.
Hugh Sung Tracks
Romance, Op 37 arr. for flute and piano
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 (No 3, 'Valse')
Benjamin Godard
Flute Sonata in E minor, Op 167, 'Undine' (1st mvt)
Carl Reinecke
Sonata for flute and piano No.1: I. Modere
Philippe Gaubert
Flute Sonata in E minor, Op 167, 'Undine' (2nd mvt)
Jeffrey Khaner
Romance, Op 37
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Hungarian Dance No 1 in G minor arr Joachim (feat. Joseph Joachim & Hugh Sung)
Aaron Rosand
