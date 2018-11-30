Johnnie TaylorBorn 5 May 1934. Died 31 May 2000
Johnnie Taylor
1934-05-05
Johnnie Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnnie Harrison Taylor (May 5, 1934 – May 31, 2000) was a three-time Grammy-nominated American recording artist and songwriter who performed a wide variety of genres, from blues, rhythm and blues, soul, and gospel to pop, doo-wop, and disco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnnie Taylor Tracks
Who's Making Love
Johnnie Taylor
Who's Making Love
Who's Making Love
Love Bones
Johnnie Taylor
Love Bones
Love Bones
Friday Night
Johnnie Taylor
Friday Night
Friday Night
Oh How I Love You
Johnnie Taylor
Oh How I Love You
Oh How I Love You
Ain't That Loving You
Johnnie Taylor
Ain't That Loving You
Ain't That Loving You
It Don't Pay To Get Up In The Morning
Johnnie Taylor
It Don't Pay To Get Up In The Morning
It Don't Pay To Get Up In The Morning
Who's Making Love
Johnny Taylor
Who's Making Love
Who's Making Love
Last Two Dollars
Johnnie Taylor
Last Two Dollars
Last Two Dollars
Just The One (I've Been Looking For)
Johnnie Taylor
Just The One (I've Been Looking For)
Nothing As Beautiful As You
Johnnie Taylor
Nothing As Beautiful As You
Nothing As Beautiful As You
I'm Gonna Keep On Loving You
Johnnie Taylor
I'm Gonna Keep On Loving You
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
Johnnie Taylor
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
Blues In The Night
Johnnie Taylor
Blues In The Night
What About My Love
Johnnie Taylor
What About My Love
What About My Love
Sixteen Tons
Johnnie Taylor
Sixteen Tons
Sixteen Tons
Watermelon Man
Johnnie Taylor
Watermelon Man
Watermelon Man
