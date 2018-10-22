Nick HarperBorn 22 June 1965
Nick Harper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgdy.jpg
1965-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c1bc698-088f-41d6-84f6-b9378f752d9c
Nick Harper Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Harper (born 22 June 1965) is an English singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is the son of English folk musician Roy Harper and a past member of the English new wave band Squeeze.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Harper Tracks
Sort by
Imaginary Friend
Nick Harper
Imaginary Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Imaginary Friend
Last played on
Black Friday
Nick Harper
Black Friday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Black Friday
Last played on
Nobody Loves You
Nick Harper
Nobody Loves You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Nobody Loves You
Last played on
Breathe
Nick Harper
Breathe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Breathe
Last played on
There Is Magic In This World
Nick Harper
There Is Magic In This World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
There Is Magic In This World
Last played on
There Is Magic In This World (Loopy Version)
Nick Harper
There Is Magic In This World (Loopy Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Real Life
Nick Harper
Real Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Real Life
Treasure Island
Nick Harper
Treasure Island
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Treasure Island
Kilty Stone
Nick Harper
Kilty Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Kilty Stone
The Beginning Is Nigh
Nick Harper
The Beginning Is Nigh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
The Beginning Is Nigh
Magic Feather
Nick Harper
Magic Feather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Magic Feather
Last played on
Blue Sky Thinking
Nick Harper
Blue Sky Thinking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Blue Sky Thinking
Last played on
Juicy Fruit Girl
Nick Harper
Juicy Fruit Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Juicy Fruit Girl
Last played on
Beauty Came First
Nick Harper
Beauty Came First
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Beauty Came First
Last played on
This is The Beginning
Nick Harper
This is The Beginning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
This is The Beginning
Last played on
There Never Was
Nick Harper
There Never Was
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
There Never Was
Last played on
X By Your Name
Nick Harper
X By Your Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
X By Your Name
Last played on
Riverside
Nick Harper
Riverside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Riverside
Last played on
Passing Chord
Nick Harper
Passing Chord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Passing Chord
Last played on
Shadowlands
Nick Harper
Shadowlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Shadowlands
Last played on
Evo
Nick Harper
Evo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Evo
Last played on
Evo Morales
Nick Harper
Evo Morales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgdy.jpglink
Evo Morales
Last played on
Nick Harper Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist