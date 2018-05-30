Slushy Guts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c1b5dbc-b99b-4c56-85ce-edd69113297a
Slushy Guts Tracks
Sort by
The Scholar's Grave
Slushy Guts
The Scholar's Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Scholar's Grave
Last played on
Phantom Tooth
Slushy Guts
Phantom Tooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phantom Tooth
Last played on
Slushy Guts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 5 in C minor - Excerpt
-
Colin Currie: the disturbing and beautiful musical landscape of Schubert
-
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
-
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E, Op.109
-
Beethoven
-
Ilker Arcayürek sings Schubert's 'Der Lindenbaum'
-
Could this be the saddest goodbye song?
-
Schubert
Back to artist