Tommy DuncanWestern swing vocalist, songwriter and pianist. Born 11 January 1911. Died 25 July 1967
1911-01-11
Tommy Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Elmer Duncan (January 11, 1911 – July 25, 1967), better known as Tommy Duncan, was a pioneering American Western swing vocalist and songwriter who gained fame in the 1930s as a founding member of The Texas Playboys. He recorded and toured with bandleader Bob Wills on and off into the early 1960s.
Heart To Heart Talk
Dusty Skies
