Amity LaneFormed 2005
Amity Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c1a15a8-84ba-4445-ac5a-a23b5ba199e4
Amity Lane Biography (Wikipedia)
Amity Lane is a four-piece alternative rock group from Montgomery, Alabama. The band features two former members from the gold-selling music group Trust Company, vocalist Kevin Palmer and bassist Josh Moates.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amity Lane Tracks
Sort by
Amity Lane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist