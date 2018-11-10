Goldsmith's Choral UnionFormed 1932
Goldsmith's Choral Union
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c19d875-9c10-4b76-b9c3-874285fb3e78
Goldsmith's Choral Union Performances & Interviews
Goldsmith's Choral Union Tracks
Sort by
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzry.jpglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erpd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1982-07-31T04:59:46
31
Jul
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4wbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-10T04:59:46
10
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1980
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-18T04:59:46
18
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1980
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/echj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-24T04:59:46
24
Jul
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 43
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex84fx
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-04T04:59:46
4
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist