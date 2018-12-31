Generation XLate 70s UK punk band. Formed 1976. Disbanded 1981
Generation X
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsjd.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c141ecd-23f9-4881-9a8c-27e7e7af708c
Generation X Biography (Wikipedia)
Generation X (later known as Gen X) were an English punk rock/post punk band from London in the late 1970s, primarily remembered today for being the musical starting point of the career of its frontman/vocalist, Billy Idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Generation X Performances & Interviews
Generation X Tracks
Sort by
King Rocker
Generation X
King Rocker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
King Rocker
Last played on
Your Generation
Generation X
Your Generation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01gw63h.jpglink
Your Generation
Last played on
Dancing With Myself
Generation X
Dancing With Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Dancing With Myself
Last played on
Ready Steady Go
Generation X
Ready Steady Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Ready Steady Go
Last played on
Wild Youth
Generation X
Wild Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Wild Youth
Last played on
King Rocker - Paris Theatre 1981
Generation X
King Rocker - Paris Theatre 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
King Rocker - Paris Theatre 1981
Untouchables - Paris Theatre 1981
Generation X
Untouchables - Paris Theatre 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Untouchables - Paris Theatre 1981
Poison - Paris Theatre 1981
Generation X
Poison - Paris Theatre 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Poison - Paris Theatre 1981
Kiss Me Deadly - Paris Theatre 1981
Generation X
Kiss Me Deadly - Paris Theatre 1981
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Kiss Me Deadly - Paris Theatre 1981
Shakin' All Over
Generation X
Shakin' All Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
Shakin' All Over
Last played on
From The Heart
Generation X
From The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsjd.jpglink
From The Heart
Last played on
Playlists featuring Generation X
Generation X Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist