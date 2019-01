Frank McComb (born July 15, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.) is a jazz/soul singer, musician, and producer. Often compared to Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder, McComb has collaborated with many renowned recording artists including, Prince, Chaka Khan, Will Smith, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Phyllis Hyman, Gamble and Huff, Patrice Rushen, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and John P. Kee to name a few.

