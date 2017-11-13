Frank McCombBorn 15 July 1970
Frank McComb
1970-07-15
Frank McComb Biography
Frank McComb (born July 15, 1970 in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.) is a jazz/soul singer, musician, and producer. Often compared to Donny Hathaway and Stevie Wonder, McComb has collaborated with many renowned recording artists including, Prince, Chaka Khan, Will Smith, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Frankie Beverly and Maze, Phyllis Hyman, Gamble and Huff, Patrice Rushen, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and John P. Kee to name a few.
Asia
Frank McComb
Asia
Asia
Last played on
Feelin' Some Kinda Way
Frank McComb
Feelin' Some Kinda Way
Feelin' Some Kinda Way
Last played on
There Are No Words
Frank McComb
There Are No Words
There Are No Words
Last played on
Labeled With Love
Frank McComb
Labeled With Love
Labeled With Love
Last played on
Labeled as Love
Frank McComb
Labeled as Love
Labeled as Love
Last played on
