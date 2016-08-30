Spandau Ballet are an English band formed in Islington, London, in 1979. Emerging from new wave, they became one of the most successful groups of the New Romantic era of British pop, and were inspired by music ranging from punk rock to soul music. The band's classic line-up featured brothers Gary Kemp on guitar and Martin Kemp on bass, vocalist Tony Hadley, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble. Gary Kemp also served as the band's songwriter.

The group's debut single "To Cut a Long Story Short", which reached No. 5 in the UK in 1980, was the first of ten UK top 10 hits, including a No. 1 single "True", a No. 2 single "Gold", and two No. 3 singles: "Chant No. 1" and "Only When You Leave". The band have had eight UK top 10 albums, including three greatest hits compilations and an album of re-recorded material.

After achieving the height of their popularity with the 1983 album True, in 1984 they received the Brit Award for technical excellence and were involved in Band Aid, and in 1985 they performed at Live Aid. The band split in 1990 and the members pursued solo careers, with both Kemp brothers winning acting roles. Since their reformation in 2009, the band have been recognised at the Q Awards and Gary Kemp's songwriting has been honoured by the Ivor Novello Awards.