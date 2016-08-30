Spandau Ballet Biography (Wikipedia)
Spandau Ballet are an English band formed in Islington, London, in 1979. Emerging from new wave, they became one of the most successful groups of the New Romantic era of British pop, and were inspired by music ranging from punk rock to soul music. The band's classic line-up featured brothers Gary Kemp on guitar and Martin Kemp on bass, vocalist Tony Hadley, saxophonist Steve Norman and drummer John Keeble. Gary Kemp also served as the band's songwriter.
The group's debut single "To Cut a Long Story Short", which reached No. 5 in the UK in 1980, was the first of ten UK top 10 hits, including a No. 1 single "True", a No. 2 single "Gold", and two No. 3 singles: "Chant No. 1" and "Only When You Leave". The band have had eight UK top 10 albums, including three greatest hits compilations and an album of re-recorded material.
After achieving the height of their popularity with the 1983 album True, in 1984 they received the Brit Award for technical excellence and were involved in Band Aid, and in 1985 they performed at Live Aid. The band split in 1990 and the members pursued solo careers, with both Kemp brothers winning acting roles. Since their reformation in 2009, the band have been recognised at the Q Awards and Gary Kemp's songwriting has been honoured by the Ivor Novello Awards.
- Gary Kemp on writing Gold: "I wanted to do a James Bond theme"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bvbxn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bvbxn.jpg2013-06-24T18:03:00.000ZGary Kemp says he was inspired by John Barry and James Bond when writing Spandau Ballet's hit single, Gold.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bvbyr
Gary Kemp on writing Gold: "I wanted to do a James Bond theme"
- Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Truehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqt7c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqt7c.jpg2013-06-21T15:07:00.000ZGary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform the title track from their chart-topping album, True.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bqt7y
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's True
- Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifelinehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqtnq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqtnq.jpg2013-06-21T14:57:00.000ZGary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform Lifeline from Spandau Ballet's hit album, True.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bqtps
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau Ballet's Lifeline
- Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqw4y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqw4y.jpg2013-06-21T14:38:00.000ZGary Kemp and Tony Hadley perform part of Code of Love from Spandau Ballet's album, True.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bqw58
Gary Kemp and Tony Hadley sing Spandau's Code of Love
- Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqvd1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqvd1.jpg2013-06-21T14:24:00.000ZGary Kemp explains what inspired him to write Spandau Ballet's worldwide hit single, True.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bqvd5
Gary Kemp on Spandau's True: "I wanted to write an Al Green song"
Spandau Ballet Tracks
Sort by