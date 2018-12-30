Kate Miner (born Pamela Kate George) is an American singer and songwriter.

Miner began singing publicly at the age of four in the San Diego area. At the age of ten, she was singing music for television commercials. By 21, Miner had moved to Los Angeles and was signed to a recording contract with Word Records, which included a co-publishing/development deal with Sony Music Publishing.

In the late 1980s, still known as Pam Dwinell, Miner toured with Phil Keaggy and Mark Heard. She went on to perform and record with artists like Tonio K, Pierce Pettis, Christopher Williams, Michele Pillar, Randy Stonehill, The Choir, and FunderburkMiner.

In 1992, Miner shared the stage with Heard during his final performance at the Cornerstone Festival. Heard had a heart attack and died the following month. Miner would go on to record a tribute to Heard for the albums Strong Hand of Love and Orphans of God. Also that year, she was named Female Acoustic Artist of the Year by the National Academy of Songwriters.