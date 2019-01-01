Giancarlo Castro D'AddonaComposer. Born 1980
Giancarlo Castro D'Addona
1980
Biography (Wikipedia)
Giancarlo Castro D'Addona (Barquisimeto, Venezuela, 1980) is a Venezuelan-Spanish composer, conductor and trumpet player. Gold medal winner at the Global Music Awards in San Diego - California (US).
