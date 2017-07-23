Malo (English: "Bad") was an American Latin-tinged rock and roll group. The San Francisco-based ensemble was led by Arcelio Garcia and Jorge Santana, the brother of Latin-rock guitarist Carlos Santana.

Four of Malo's original members (Santana, Garcia, Tellez, and Bean) had previously played in the band The Malibus. The other three founding members (Abel Zarate, Roy Murray, and Richard Spremich) had played together in the group Naked Lunch. (Bean and Zarate also played in a band called the Righteous Ones together)