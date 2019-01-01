Michael RedgraveBorn 20 March 1908. Died 21 March 1985
Sir Michael Scudamore Redgrave CBE (20 March 1908 – 21 March 1985) was an English stage and film actor, director, manager, and author. He received an Academy Award for Best Actor nomination for his performance in Mourning Becomes Electra (1947), as well as two BAFTA Award for Best British Actor nominations for his performances in The Night My Number Came Up (1955) and Time Without Pity (1957).
At the 4th Cannes Film Festival, he won Best Actor for his performance in The Browning Version (1951).
