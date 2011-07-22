Eye Emma Jedi (sometimes styled EYE EMMA JEDI, in all caps; the name is a pun on "I am a Jedi" ("Jedi" is a word taken from the Star Wars movies, but apart from the name the band has no relation to that franchise)) is an indie rock band based in Oslo, Norway. The band consists of Norwegians Alexander Pavelich (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Murray (guitar, backing vocals), Andreas Reiten Westhagen (drums) and Britons Joe Wills (guitar, keyboard) and Dan Croll (bass guitar). The band is signed to the Norwegian label The Toothfairy Label.

In January 2016 the band announced via their Spotify that they have formed a new band, Lovespeake, and that there "won't be much news from EEJ" moving forwards. This suggests that Eye Emma Jedi, as a project, is currently suspended.