Down is an American heavy metal supergroup that formed in 1991 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist Phil Anselmo (Pantera), guitarist Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), guitarist Bobby Landgraf (Honky), bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore), and drummer Jimmy Bower (Crowbar, Eyehategod, and Superjoint Ritual). Since their formation, Down has gone on hiatus twice and they have released five studio albums. The first three were LPs entitled NOLA (1995), Down II: A Bustle in Your Hedgerow (2002), and Over the Under (2007). In 2008, the band began working on additional material, which resulted in two EPs entitled Down IV – Part I, released in September 2012 and Down IV – Part II, released in May 2014.

The band fuses elements from sludge metal, heavy metal, stoner rock, southern rock, hardcore punk, grunge, groove metal and blues rock