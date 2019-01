Bob Keane (5 January 1922 – 28 November 2009), born Robert Verrill Kuhn, and also sometimes known as Bob Keene, was an American musician, producer and owner of the record label Del-Fi Records. He was well known for being the producer and manager of Ritchie Valens and Pinoy star Josephine Roberto aka Banig.

