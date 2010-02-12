Bob KeaneBorn 5 January 1922. Died 28 November 2009
Bob Keane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4c0094ac-67d5-4737-90f0-6506968517a8
Bob Keane Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Keane (5 January 1922 – 28 November 2009), born Robert Verrill Kuhn, and also sometimes known as Bob Keene, was an American musician, producer and owner of the record label Del-Fi Records. He was well known for being the producer and manager of Ritchie Valens and Pinoy star Josephine Roberto aka Banig.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Keane Tracks
Sort by
La Bamba
Bob Keane
La Bamba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bamba
Last played on
Back to artist