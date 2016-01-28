Степан Аникиевич ДегтярёвBorn 1766. Died 5 May 1813
1766
Stepan Anikiyevich Degtyarev (Степан Аникиевич Дегтярёв) (1766 – 5 May 1813), was a renowned Russian composer of Ukrainian origin of the late 18th century. He was most famous for his nationalistic Russian Choral Music.
His oratorio Minin and Pozharsky - or the Liberation of Moscow (1811) concerned the 1612 liberation of Moscow from Polish occupation during the Time of Troubles interregnum by the Second Zemschina Army led by Kuzma Minin-Sukhoruk, a fishmonger, and Prince Dmitry Pozharsky.
Preslavnaia Dnesa
