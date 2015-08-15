George BarnesBorn 17 July 1921. Died 5 September 1977
George Barnes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bfe4dde-72ff-4edf-bb79-77747bf5391d
George Barnes Biography (Wikipedia)
George Warren Barnes (July 17, 1921 – September 5, 1977) was an American swing jazz guitarist who played the first electric guitar in 1931. He made the first commercial recording of an electric guitar on March 1, 1938, in sessions with Big Bill Broonzy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Barnes Tracks
Sort by
It's a Low Down Dirty Shame
Big Bill Broonzy
It's a Low Down Dirty Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqq7t.jpglink
It's a Low Down Dirty Shame
Last played on
The Eel's Nephew
Bud Freeman
The Eel's Nephew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eel's Nephew
Last played on
George Barnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist