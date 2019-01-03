Django Django
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy3j.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bfce038-b1a0-4bc4-abe1-b679ab900f03
Django Django Biography (Wikipedia)
Django Django are a British art rock band based in London, England. The group was formed in 2009. They have released a self-titled studio album in 2012, followed up by Born Under Saturn, released on 4 May 2015. The band's third album Marble Skies was released on 26 January 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Django Django Performances & Interviews
- Django Django's David Maclean talks to Nemonehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg6ky.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xg6ky.jpg2014-04-15T15:04:00.000ZNemone sits in for Lauren Laverne and is joined by David Maclean of Django Django.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01xg6lk
Django Django's David Maclean talks to Nemone
- Django Django speak to Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014wztr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014wztr.jpg2013-02-10T12:00:00.000ZDjango Django join Mark in the studio to talk about their current tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014wzvv
Django Django speak to Mark Radcliffe
- Django Django - Vic Galloway sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010whnc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p010whnc.jpg2012-11-20T13:45:00.000ZDjango Django play an intimate stripped back set live in the studio for Vic.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011gqbn
Django Django - Vic Galloway session
Django Django Tracks
Sort by
Default
Django Django
Default
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Default
Last played on
Tic Tac Toe
Django Django
Tic Tac Toe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k6jbq.jpglink
Tic Tac Toe
Last played on
Reflections
Django Django
Reflections
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nmnsk.jpglink
Reflections
Last played on
Blue Hazy Highs
Django Django
Blue Hazy Highs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Blue Hazy Highs
Last played on
Firewater
Django Django
Firewater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Firewater
Last played on
Swimming at Night
Django Django
Swimming at Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Swimming at Night
Last played on
First Light
Django Django
First Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gvgpp.jpglink
First Light
Last played on
Marble Skies
Django Django
Marble Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Marble Skies
Last played on
Life's A Beach
Django Django
Life's A Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Life's A Beach
Last played on
Wor (Glastonbury 2015)
Django Django
Wor (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vtp7g.jpglink
Wor (Glastonbury 2015)
Last played on
Hail Bop
Django Django
Hail Bop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Hail Bop
Last played on
Skies Over Cairo (Glastonbury 2015)
Django Django
Skies Over Cairo (Glastonbury 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vtp7g.jpglink
Storm
Django Django
Storm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Storm
Last played on
Surface To Air (feat. Self Esteem)
Django Django
Surface To Air (feat. Self Esteem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0608qtj.jpglink
Surface To Air (feat. Self Esteem)
Last played on
Tic Tac Toe (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Django Django
Tic Tac Toe (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
Tic Tac Toe (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Last played on
WOR (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Django Django
WOR (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy3j.jpglink
WOR (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/agr84f
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T03:53:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtp7g.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qbj5
Tyneside
2015-02-21T03:53:09
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/a3x6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T03:53:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c286m.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/a6rbj5
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T03:53:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xw155.jpg
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
Django Django Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
'There Were Conversations I Wanted to Have' - Hookworms Tell Lauren About The Issues That Influence Them
-
How this recording studio can help improve wellbeing
-
Jagwar Ma - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
-
Field Music in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
-
Hookworms join Marc Riley in the studio
-
Jagwar Ma chat to Huw Stephens
Back to artist