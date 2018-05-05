Om’Mas KeithBorn 20 December 1976
Om’Mas Keith
1976-12-20
Om’Mas Keith Biography (Wikipedia)
Om'Mas Keith (born December 20, 1976), also known simply as Om'Mas, is a Grammy Award-winning record producer, musician, composer, engineer, and songwriter from Queens, New York. He has worked with Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu, John Legend, Jay-Z, Kevin Abstract, and Vic Mensa. He is also known as a member of The Sa-Ra Creative Partners, alongside Taz Arnold and Shafiq Husayn.
Om’Mas Keith Tracks
Let's Hook Up (Instrumental) (feat. Om’Mas Keith)
Deft
Let's Hook Up (Neil Landstrumm remix) (feat. Om’Mas Keith)
Deft
Forever (feat. Thundercat & Om’Mas Keith)
I & CED
Pulse Of The City
Om’Mas Keith
Wind It Up (feat. Om’Mas Keith)
Mark Pritchard
We Go Ridin (Royalston Remix) (feat. Om’Mas Keith & Royalston)
Dizz1
All 4 You
Om’Mas Keith
Girl Is A Player (Om Unit remix)
Om’Mas Keith
Sugar Lady feat Rozzi Daime
Om’Mas Keith
