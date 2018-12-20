Simón Bolívar Symphony OrchestraFormed 12 February 1975
Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra
1975-02-12
The Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra) is a Venezuelan orchestra. Named after the Venezuelan national hero Simón Bolívar, it is the apex of the nation's system of youth orchestras, although by 2011, it was no longer officially a youth orchestra because the average age of the players had risen too high. The country's national youth orchestra is now the Teresa Carreño Youth Orchestra.
The economist José Antonio Abreu established the Orquesta Sinfónica Simón Bolívar on 12 February 1978. Gustavo Dudamel has been the orchestra's artistic director since 1999. The orchestra has worked with many famous conductors including Claudio Abbado and Simon Rattle.
Tracks
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
Last played on
Ritual Fire Dance (El amor brujo)
Manuel de Falla
Last played on
Ritual fire dance from El Amor Brujo, arr. for piano
Manuel de Falla
Last played on
The Rite of Spring: - Sacrificial dance (The Chosen One)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Mediodia en el llano
Antonio Estévez
Last played on
Danzón No 2
Arturo Márquez
Last played on
Ritual of the Rival Tribes; Dance of the Earth (The Rite of Spring)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
The Ride of the Valkyries (Die Walküre)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Choros no. 10
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choir
Last played on
Dances from Estancia, Op 8a
Alberto Ginastera
Last played on
Siegfried's Rhine Journey (Götterdämmerung)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
Primavera Portenas
Astor Piazzolla
Performer
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in G minor
Sergei Prokofiev
Last played on
Jota (La vida breve)
Manuel de Falla
Last played on
The Rite of Spring (Part 2: Sacrifical Dance)
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Mambo
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Choros No.10 finale "Rasga o Coracao"
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choir
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 in G minor, Op 16 (2nd mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Last played on
Otoño Porteño (Autumn), from Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas
Astor Piazzolla
Last played on
Malambo (Estancia, Op.8a)
Alberto Ginastera
Last played on
Sensemaya
Silvestre Revueltas
Last played on
Danzon no.2
Arturo Márquez
Last played on
Primavera Portena [Las cuatro estaciones]
Astor Piazzolla
Last played on
Fuga con pajarillo (Suite for Strings)
Aldemaro Romero
Last played on
Mambo (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Conga del fuego nuevo
Arturo Márquez
Last played on
La noche de encantamiento (La noche de los mayas)
Silvestre Revueltas
Last played on
La noche de los mayas (1st mvt)
Silvestre Revueltas
Last played on
Entrance of the Gods into Valhalla (Das Rheingold)
Richard Wagner
Last played on
The Wandering Tadpole
Silvestre Revueltas
Last played on
Symphony no. 6 in F major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
La noche de las jaranas (La noche de los mayas)
Silvestre Revueltas
Last played on
Crucifixion (St Mark Passion)
Osvaldo Golijov
Choir
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
