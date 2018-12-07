Austin Lucas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bf8ce64-2ad6-4e89-a68e-84194d7eaba0
Austin Lucas Biography (Wikipedia)
Austin Lucas is an indie artist best known for his own blend of folk punk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Austin Lucas Performances & Interviews
- Austin Lucas - Unbroken Heartshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcjfm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcjfm.jpg2016-12-06T14:15:00.000ZAustin Lucas performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcfz3
Austin Lucas - Unbroken Hearts
- Austin Lucas - Kristie Raehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcj5p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jcj5p.jpg2016-12-06T14:10:00.000ZAustin Lucas performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcg1q
Austin Lucas - Kristie Rae
- Austin Lucas - Lady From Yorkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jch44.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jch44.jpg2016-12-06T14:00:00.000ZAustin Lucas performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jcfym
Austin Lucas - Lady From York
Austin Lucas Tracks
Sort by
Immortal Americans
Austin Lucas
Immortal Americans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Immortal Americans
Last played on
Goat and Goose
Austin Lucas
Goat and Goose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goat and Goose
Last played on
Shallow Inland Sea
Austin Lucas
Shallow Inland Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shallow Inland Sea
Last played on
Happy
Austin Lucas
Happy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy
Last played on
Somebody Loves You
Austin Lucas
Somebody Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Loves You
Last played on
Unbroken Hearts
Austin Lucas
Unbroken Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unbroken Hearts
Last played on
Lady From York (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Austin Lucas
Lady From York (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrong Side Of The Dream
Austin Lucas
Wrong Side Of The Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kristie Rae (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Austin Lucas
Kristie Rae (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kristie Rae
Austin Lucas
Kristie Rae
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kristie Rae
Last played on
Ain't We Free
Austin Lucas
Ain't We Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't We Free
Last played on
Somebody To Love
Austin Lucas
Somebody To Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody To Love
Last played on
Leaves As They Fall
Austin Lucas
Leaves As They Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaves As They Fall
The Flame
Austin Lucas
The Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flame
Alone In Memphis
Austin Lucas
Alone In Memphis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone In Memphis
Between The Moon & The Midwest
Austin Lucas
Between The Moon & The Midwest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between The Moon & The Midwest
Last played on
Small Town Heart
Austin Lucas
Small Town Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Town Heart
Last played on
Rings
Austin Lucas
Rings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rings
Last played on
Four Wheels
Austin Lucas
Four Wheels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Wheels
Last played on
Go West
Austin Lucas
Go West
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go West
Last played on
Feast
Austin Lucas
Feast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feast
Last played on
Fountain Of Youth
Austin Lucas
Fountain Of Youth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fountain Of Youth
Last played on
Life I've Got
Austin Lucas
Life I've Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life I've Got
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Austin Lucas, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Austin Lucas, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Austin Lucas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist