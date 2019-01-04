Aloe Blacc
1979-01-07
Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III (born January 7, 1979), known as Aloe Blacc, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, businessman and philanthropist. He is best known for his singles "I Need a Dollar", "The Man", which topped the charts in the United Kingdom, and for writing and performing vocals on Avicii's "Wake Me Up", which topped the charts in 22 countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Aside from his solo career, Blacc is also a member of musical duo Emanon, alongside American record producer Exile.
Full interview: Aloe Blacc drops by the studio to co-host Trevor Nelson's show
Aloe Blacc in conversation with CJ Beatz
Aloe Blacc - Mini Mix
I Need A Dollar
Wake Me Up
Wake Me Up (Acoustic)
The Man
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Aloe Blacc
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-04-03T03:43:52
BBC Broadcasting House
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T03:43:52
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Aloe Blacc
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-04-25T03:43:52
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
