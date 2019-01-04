Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III (born January 7, 1979), known as Aloe Blacc, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, businessman and philanthropist. He is best known for his singles "I Need a Dollar", "The Man", which topped the charts in the United Kingdom, and for writing and performing vocals on Avicii's "Wake Me Up", which topped the charts in 22 countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Aside from his solo career, Blacc is also a member of musical duo Emanon, alongside American record producer Exile.