Star Slinger (born Darren Williams) is an Electronic music producer and DJ based in Manchester, UK, taking influences mainly from house and hip hop. Star Slinger first came to attention after self-releasing a beat tape in the summer of 2010 entitled "Volume 1". Shortly after Williams picked up noteworthy press interest from Pitchfork Media, SPIN Magazine, Dazed & Confused Magazine and was interviewed by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1. He has collaborated with James Vincent McMorrow, Dawn Richard, Kilo Kish, Juicy J, Project Pat, Tunji Ige, Lil B, Sam Sparro, Stunnaman, Reggie B & Teki Latex alongside others. He has officially remixed for Jessie Ware, London Grammar, Duke Dumont, Childish Gambino, Ellie Goulding, Bipolar Sunshine, Hundred Waters (for Skrillex's OWSLA label) and many more. He was selected by ASAP Rocky to open all shows on his 2012 European Tour . He co-wrote & produced Kilo Kish "Goldmine" which featured on the Sundance Film Festival Award winning film Dear White People.