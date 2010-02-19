Allen SheltonBorn 2 July 1936. Died 21 November 2009
Allen Shelton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-07-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4bf36d93-8a5e-417f-9542-d9cda5110f5e
Allen Shelton Biography (Wikipedia)
Allen Shelton (July 2, 1936 - November 21, 2009) was an American five-string banjo player known for being a member of Jim & Jesse's Virginia Boys since the 1960s.
Shelton's picking style was more experimental than some other bluegrass banjo players. He enjoyed creating unusual sounds including adapting steel guitar licks into his solos. His playing was described as "bouncy".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allen Shelton Tracks
Sort by
bending the strings
Allen Shelton
bending the strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
bending the strings
Last played on
Allen Shelton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist