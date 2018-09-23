Billy Joe RoyalBorn 3 April 1942. Died 6 October 2015
Billy Joe Royal
1942-04-03
Billy Joe Royal Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Joe Royal (April 3, 1942 – October 6, 2015) was an American pop and country singer. His most successful record was "Down in the Boondocks" in 1965.
Billy Joe Royal Tracks
Heart's Desire
Billy Joe Royal
Heart's Desire
Heart's Desire
Hush
Billy Joe Royal
Hush
Hush
Down In The Boondocks
Billy Joe Royal
Down In The Boondocks
Down In The Boondocks
I Knew You When
Billy Joe Royal
I Knew You When
I Knew You When
Old Bridges Burn Slow
Billy Joe Royal
Old Bridges Burn Slow
Old Bridges Burn Slow
Are We There Yet
Billy Joe Royal
Are We There Yet
Are We There Yet
Those Railroad Tracks In Between
Billy Joe Royal
Those Railroad Tracks In Between
Yo-Yo
Billy Joe Royal
Yo-Yo
Yo-Yo
