Vanessa Bell ArmstrongBorn 2 October 1953
Vanessa Bell Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Vanessa Bell Armstrong (born Vanessa Bell on October 2, 1953 in Detroit, Michigan) is a gospel singer who released her debut album Peace Be Still in 1983.
Vanessa Bell Armstrong Tracks
Wait
Something Inside So Strong
Hallelujah
Good News Blues
Pressing On
You Bring Out The Best In Me
