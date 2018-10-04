Marry Waterson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cd3pk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4be6e1d0-779b-4d1c-886d-886ec1070fe6
Marry Waterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Gilhooley (née Knight), who records under the name Marry Waterson, is a singer, songwriter and visual artist. A member of the Waterson-Knight-Carthy family musical dynasty, Waterson is described as having "thrived on communal music making while developing highly original and distinctly English performance styles of [her] own."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marry Waterson Performances & Interviews
Marry Waterson Tracks
Sort by
Some old salty
Lal Waterson
Some old salty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h416y.jpglink
Some old salty
Last played on
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
Marry Waterson
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
The Honey And The Seaweed (Sessions)
Last played on
New Love Song
Marry Waterson
New Love Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
New Love Song
Last played on
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Marry Waterson
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Last played on
The Vain Jackdaw
Marry Waterson
The Vain Jackdaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
The Vain Jackdaw
Last played on
Forgive Me
Marry Waterson & David A Jaycock
Forgive Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgive Me
Performer
Last played on
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
Marry Waterson
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Death Had Quicker Wings Than Love
Last played on
Three of them
Marry Waterson
Three of them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Three of them
Last played on
The Vain Jackdaw
Marry Waterson
The Vain Jackdaw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l21fk.jpglink
The Vain Jackdaw
Last played on
Sing Me into Your Tune
Marry Waterson
Sing Me into Your Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Sing Me into Your Tune
Last played on
Small Ways And Slowly
Marry Waterson & David A. Jaycock
Small Ways And Slowly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Ways And Slowly
Performer
Last played on
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
Marry Waterson
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Death Had Quieter Wings Than Love (6 Music - Marc Riley Session 30/08/2017)
Last played on
Small Ways And Slowly
Marry Waterson
Small Ways And Slowly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Small Ways And Slowly
Last played on
Going, Going, Gone
Marry Waterson
Going, Going, Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Going, Going, Gone
Last played on
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
Marry Waterson
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Honey and The Seaweed (6 Music session 160616)
Last played on
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
Marry Waterson
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Brighter Thinking (6 Music session 160616)
Last played on
My Journey To The Sky
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
My Journey To The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr10.jpglink
My Journey To The Sky
Last played on
Two Wolves
Marry Waterson & David A.Jaycock
Two Wolves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Wolves
Performer
Last played on
Ginger Brown & Apple Green
Marry Waterson
Ginger Brown & Apple Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Circa 73
Marry Waterson
Circa 73
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Circa 73
Last played on
Caught on Cocktails
Marry Waterson
Caught on Cocktails
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Caught on Cocktails
Brighter Thinking
Marry Waterson
Brighter Thinking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Brighter Thinking
The Honey and The Seaweed
Marry Waterson & David A. Jaycock
The Honey and The Seaweed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Honey and The Seaweed
Performer
Digging for Diamonds
Marry Waterson
Digging for Diamonds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Digging for Diamonds
Last played on
Two Wolves (Live)
Marry Waterson
Two Wolves (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cd3pk.jpglink
Two Wolves (Live)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
4
Apr
2019
Marry Waterson, Emily Barker
Kings Place, London, UK
5
Apr
2019
Marry Waterson, Emily Barker
The Met, Manchester, UK
6
Apr
2019
Marry Waterson, Emily Barker
Gosforth Civic Theatre, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6xj6q/acts/axxpd4
Hull
2018-09-30T04:36:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06p2gqh.jpg
30
Sep
2018
BBC Contains Strong Language: 2018
19:30
Hull
Marry Waterson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist