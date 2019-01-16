Raymond Gallois-MontbrunBorn 15 August 1918. Died 13 August 1994
Raymond Gallois-Montbrun (August 15, 1918, Saigon – August 13, 1994, Paris) was a French violinist and composer.
He studied violin and composition at the Conservatoire de Paris, and won the Prix de Rome in 1944.
His works include a violin concerto and the symphony Japan. In 1996 the violin concerto was published under the name of Atlanta-based composer Tristan Foison. Foison's concerto was given its "American premiere" on 17 November 1996 in a performance by the Atlanta Community Symphony Orchestra with soloist Beth Newdome. Only 20 years later the piece was discovered to be a note-for-note duplicate of Gallois-Montbrun's.
