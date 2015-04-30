Ewa Demarczyk (born 16 January 1941 in Kraków, Poland) is a Polish singer. She is generally associated with the sung poetry music genre and the Piwnica pod Baranami cabaret.

Demarczyk is recognized as one of the most talented and charismatic singers in the history of Polish music. She is praised for her unique interpretations, expression, and unusual stage personality. In the 1960s, she drew comparisons with Édith Piaf. In Poland, Ewa would be often referred to as "the Dark Angel".