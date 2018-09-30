Tyler Rix (b Watford, 2 January 1993) is a British singer songwriter, saxophonist & international model. Rix signed to Universal Music Group and his debut album, Ascent, was released in February 2009 reaching number one in the Classics & Jazz Charts.

Rix began playing the saxophone at the age of 9 in primary school lessons. He attended Frith Manor Primary School in Woodside Park, North West London, and Dame Alice Owen's School, in Potters Bar. He was offered a place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in Barbican London in 2003 to study classical and jazz saxophone. In July 2008 Rix won Junior Guildhall's most prestigious prize, the Lutine Prize.[unreliable source?] In 2007, 2008 and 2009 Rix was awarded the sax.co.uk Scholarship by Junior Guildhall.

Tyler appeared on the BBC's Classical Star competition aged 14. In 2009 Rix signed to Universal Classics and Jazz and his recording, Ascent, was released in January 2009 containing a collection of old and new classical pieces. Released initially as an EP, it was released as a full-length recording in February 2009.