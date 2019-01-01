Slapp HappyFormed 1972
Slapp Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p057n2bx.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4be40614-e079-45b6-a7b9-deb1b11bf3c6
Slapp Happy Biography (Wikipedia)
Slapp Happy was a German/English avant-pop group, formed in Germany in 1972. Their lineup consisted of Anthony Moore (keyboards), Peter Blegvad (guitar) and Dagmar Krause (vocals). The band members moved to England in 1974 where they merged with Henry Cow, but the merger ended soon afterwards and Slapp Happy split up. Slapp Happy's sound was characterised by Dagmar Krause's unique vocal style. From 1982 there have been brief reunions to work on an opera, record a CD and tour Japan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slapp Happy Tracks
Sort by
Everybody's Slimmin'
Slapp Happy
Everybody's Slimmin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Everybody's Slimmin'
Last played on
Sort Of
Slapp Happy
Sort Of
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Sort Of
Last played on
A Little Something (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
Slapp Happy
A Little Something (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Me And Parvati (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
Slapp Happy
Me And Parvati (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Europa (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
Slapp Happy
Europa (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Europa (Radio 1 Session, 25 Jun 1974)
Last played on
The Drum
Slapp Happy
The Drum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
The Drum
Last played on
Blue Flower
Slapp Happy
Blue Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Blue Flower
Last played on
A Little Something
Slapp Happy
A Little Something
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
A Little Something
Last played on
King Of Straw
Slapp Happy
King Of Straw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
King Of Straw
Last played on
Michelangelo
Slapp Happy
Michelangelo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Michelangelo
Last played on
Moon Lovers
Slapp Happy
Moon Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Moon Lovers
Last played on
Dawn
Slapp Happy
Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Dawn
Last played on
Scarred For Life
Slapp Happy
Scarred For Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Scarred For Life
Last played on
Everybody's Slimmin' (Even Men & Women)
Slapp Happy
Everybody's Slimmin' (Even Men & Women)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Everybody's Slimmin' (Even Men & Women)
Last played on
Some Questions About Hats
Slapp Happy
Some Questions About Hats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Some Questions About Hats
Last played on
The Secret
Slapp Happy
The Secret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
The Secret
Last played on
Casablanca Moon
Slapp Happy
Casablanca Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Casablanca Moon
Last played on
The Unborn Byron
Slapp Happy
The Unborn Byron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
The Unborn Byron
Last played on
Extract From The Messiah
Slapp Happy
Extract From The Messiah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Me And Parvati
Slapp Happy
Me And Parvati
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Me And Parvati
Last played on
In The Sickbay
Slapp Happy
In The Sickbay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
In The Sickbay
Last played on
Slow Moon's Rose
Slapp Happy
Slow Moon's Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p057n2bx.jpglink
Slow Moon's Rose
Last played on
Playlists featuring Slapp Happy
Slapp Happy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist