Safet IsovićBosnian Folk singer. Born 6 January 1936. Died 2 July 2009
Safet Isović (6 January 1936 – 2 September 2007) was a Bosnian singer, one of the most prominent and popular performers of the Bosnian traditional music sevdalinka.
Zmaj od Bosne
Zmaj od Bosne
Zmaj od Bosne
