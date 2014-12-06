James HurtBorn 1967
James Hurt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4be13695-7119-4d4b-b131-ac5a84daad9a
James Hurt Biography (Wikipedia)
James Maurice Hurt Jr is an African American jazz pianist, instrumentalist, composer, educator, researcher, producer, sound designer, and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Hurt Tracks
Sort by
Waterfall
James Hurt
Waterfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waterfall
Last played on
James Hurt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist