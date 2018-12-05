Boxed In is the alias for British singer, songwriter and record producer Oli Bayston (born Oliver George Bayston). The name is partly inspired by Francis Bacon's infamous painting Head VI, once described as "the operation through which the entire body escapes through the mouth", a phrase which also seemed to befit the act of singing.

After featuring in The Guardian's "New band of the day" in October 2013, Boxed In released his first single "All Your Love Is Gone" through Moshi Moshi Records in November 2013. His eponymous, electro-dance-pop debut album followed in January 2015, released by Nettwerk Records, to a swathe of positive reviews, including NME - "the debut album from Boxed In will enhance your life" - Clash magazine - "the songwriter fuses blissful electronics with a very English sense of the psychedelic" - and The Line of Best Fit. Stylistically, the album drew comparisons with LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip.

The album, and lead singles "Mystery", "Run Quicker" and "False Alarm", were enthusiastically supported across BBC Radio 1 (including Huw Stephens' It's Album Time session), BBC Radio 6 Music (including a live session with Lauren Laverne), KCRW (the album reached the station's top 10 albums of 2015) and Spotify. This led to sold-out shows at London's XOYO and Oslo (Hackney) venues. After seeing them perform at SXSW in March 2015, KCRW music director Jason Bentley invited the band to Los Angeles to perform alongside TV on the radio at the station's Sound In Focus festival.